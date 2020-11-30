Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 30, 2020
Chinese researchers artificially cultivate edible fungus for first time

(People's Daily Online)    09:38, November 30, 2020

（Photo credit: Kunming Institute of Botany CAS）

Chinese researchers have successfully artificially cultivated lactarius deliciosus, an edible fungus, for the first time.

According to information from the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, progress has been made in the artificial cultivation of lactarius deliciosus, which was carried out by Dr. Yu Fuqiang and his team, and the mushrooms were produced in the Guiyang planting garden.

Since April 2018, the team has established 16 lactarius plantations in Chinese provinces such as Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Sichuan, Shandong and Gansu, with a total area of more than 100 mu.

In November 2020, lactarius deliciosus and lactarius hatsutake were successfully grown under a number of trees in two plantations in Guiyang, and the mycorrhizal seedlings had been transplanted to the plantation only two and a half years earlier. 

