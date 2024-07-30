China standardizes diagnosis, treatment of measles, dengue fever, avian influenza

Xinhua) July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China has released protocols for measles, dengue fever, and human infection with the avian influenza virus as part of its efforts to standardize the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The documents address etiology, epidemiology, pathological changes, clinical symptoms, complications, laboratory testing, identification and diagnosis, as well as treatment and prevention of the three infections.

One protocol said all groups are susceptible to the measles virus, with the apparent infection rate above 90 percent among those without immunity following exposure.

The new protocol for dengue fever emphasizes the importance of early identification and timely treatment of severe cases. Measures should be taken to isolate patients from mosquitoes, and the isolation can be lifted if the course of the disease exceeds five days and the body temperature of patients naturally drops to normal for more than 24 hours, according to the protocol.

The protocol for avian influenza advises avoiding contact with sick or dead animals and maintaining healthy dietary habits to prevent infection. "If symptoms such as fever occur, one should seek medical attention promptly and inform the physician about any recent contact with birds or visits to poultry markets."

China is beefing up its public health service capabilities. Pilot programs are being implemented to improve collaboration and integration between hospitals and disease prevention and control institutions. There are also initiatives to install disease control supervisors at medical institutions and grant prescription rights to public health physicians.

