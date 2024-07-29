China issues second-highest rainstorm warning

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday issued an orange alert for rainstorms, the second-highest level in its four-tier warning system, across parts of the country.

Heavy rain is expected across many regions, including the capital Beijing and neighboring Hebei and Tianjin, as well as Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Hubei and Hunan on Monday and Tuesday, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

Some regions will see up to 280 mm of rain fall within 24 hours, according to the observatory.

It advised local authorities to prepare emergency response measures, and remain on high alert for natural disasters such as flash floods and mudslides.

The center also issued a blue alert for severe convective weather in multiple regions of the country from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms, gales and hail will hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Tianjin, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Ningxia, Gansu, Chongqing and Hunan, according to the center.

