China renews orange alert for rainstorms in several regions
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of the country.
From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Yunnan, according to the National Meteorological Center.
There are areas in Hunan and Jiangxi that will see up to 200 mm of rainfall, while some places in these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 70 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.
The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Photos
Related Stories
- Rainfall continues to batter southern China
- China renews yellow alert for high temperatures
- Authorities take actions to respond to droughts caused by heat waves in central, northern China
- China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures
- Alerts maintain as heat wave lingers in multiple Chinese regions
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.