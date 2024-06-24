China renews orange alert for rainstorms in several regions

Xinhua) 13:40, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Yunnan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

There are areas in Hunan and Jiangxi that will see up to 200 mm of rainfall, while some places in these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 70 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

