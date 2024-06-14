China renews yellow alert for high temperatures
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Friday morning continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as multiple regions are experiencing sweltering heat.
Friday daytime will see some areas in Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan Basin and Hainan Island experience temperatures reaching 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, according to the center.
The center forecasts maximum temperatures of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei and Chongqing. Some areas may even experience highs exceeding 40 degrees.
Outdoor activities should be avoided during the high temperatures, and precautionary measures should be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as children and older people, the center said.
China has a three-tier warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.
Photos
Related Stories
- Authorities take actions to respond to droughts caused by heat waves in central, northern China
- China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures
- Alerts maintain as heat wave lingers in multiple Chinese regions
- Severe weather tests China, brings more heat, rainstorms
- Heat waves to sweep north China, heavy rains in the south
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.