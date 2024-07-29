Eighth China-South Asia Expo offers glimpse into Yunnan’s integrated development of culture, tourism, sports, agriculture

Photo shows a view of the Culture, Tourism and Sports Pavilion at the 8th China-South Asia Expo held in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Yanhong)

The 8th China-South Asia Expo and the 28th China Kunming Import and Export Fair was held in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, from July 23 to July 28, 2024. It provided visitors an opportunity to gain insight into Yunnan’s achievements in promoting the integrated development of its culture, tourism, sports, and agriculture sectors.

The Yunnan culture and tourism exhibition area featured the province’s famous tourist destinations including Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Lijiang, and Shangri-La, highlighting the integrated development of the province’s tourism and culture industries.

Captivating song and dance performances with regional and ethnic characteristics plus an impressive array of local agricultural goods and specialty products showcased at the event drew wide attention from both domestic and international visitors.

