China-South Asia Expo perfect platform for Thai durian enterprises

Xinhua) 08:46, August 24, 2023

A staff member carries durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

The five-day China-South Asia Expo, which kicked off on Aug. 16 and ended on Aug. 20 in Kunming, attracted over 30,000 exhibitors as well as representatives and guests from 85 countries and regions and international organizations. Chen Jie, a 46-year-old merchant from Thailand, is one of them.

Chen brought freeze-dried durians from Chanthaburi Province, the renowned fruit capital of Thailand, to the expo. Currently, durians from Thailand are dominating the Chinese market and freeze-dried durians brought by Chen to the expo were sold out even before the event was closed. The manufacturer of Chen's durian products started its dried fruits export business to China from the year of 2016 and China market takes up almost 40 percent of the company's total sales volume.

According to Chen, the China-South Asia Expo is a perfect platform for Thai durian enterprises to promote their products and strengthen cooperation with companies from China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The expo is a fruitful trip for Chen and he believes more and more high-quality durian products could enter Chinese market in the future.

A staff member shows freeze-dried durian products at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member packs freeze-dried durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member checks freeze-dried durian products at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member weighs freeze-dried durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member weighs freeze-dried durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Staff members cut durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member arranges durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member arranges durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A staff member carries durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Staff members cut durian pulps at a fruit products company in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Aug. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows Chen Jie (C) talking with other exhibitors at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows Chen Jie (R) talking with express delivery staff after the seventh China-South Asia Expo closed in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows Chen Jie picking up delivery documents at the service desk in Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Chen Jie arranging his freeze-dried durian products at his exhibition booth in Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2023 shows Chen Jie (3rd R) promoting his freeze-dried durian products at his exhibition booth in Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Chen Jie decorating his exhibition booth in Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows Chen Jie (in the green shirt) walking out of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Chen Jie arranging his freeze-dried durian products at his exhibition booth in Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows Chen Jie decorating his exhibition booth at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows Chen Jie having a video call with his company's manager in Thailand after the seventh China-South Asia Expo closed in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

