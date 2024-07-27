Beijing Central Axis on UNESCO World Heritage List

The Bell Tower is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday announced the inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital, into its world heritage list.

Visitors are pictured in front of the Drum Tower in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A section of ancient pavement (R) is pictured at the Yongdingmen Park in Beijing, capital of China, on July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People visit the Wanchun pavilion on the mountain top of the Jingshan park in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the Altar of Land and Grain in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the Duanmen Gate, or the north entrance to the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The Tian'anmen Rostrum and the Golden Water River Bridge are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The worship hall of the Temple of Agriculture is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, or Qiniandian, is pictured at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The Zhengyang Gate is pictured from its arrow tower in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The Tian'anmen Square and its surrounding buildings are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit the Wanning Bridge in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The Yongding Gate is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

