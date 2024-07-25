Three drug-related fugitives extradited to China from Myanmar

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Three drug-related criminal suspects, who had been on the run in north Myanmar for years and were wanted by Chinese police, have been extradited to China as part of the law enforcement collaboration efforts between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, Chinese police transported the three fugitives, who were turned over by the Myanmar side, back to China on Wednesday evening.

To date, six of the 10 major drug-related fugitives in northern Myanmar who were wanted by Chinese police have been apprehended, according to the ministry.

