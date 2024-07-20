China firmly opposes Japan's joint maritime drill with Taiwan region

Xinhua) 09:53, July 20, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes a recent joint maritime drill between Japan and the Taiwan region, and has lodged serious representation with the Japanese side, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

According to reports, Taiwan's "Patrol No. 9" inspection ship and Japan's aircraft-carrying inspection ship "Sagami" conducted a joint exercise on Thursday in the southern tip of the Boso Peninsula and the waters near Izu Island.

When answering a related query at a daily press briefing, Spokesperson Lin Jian said Japan has once made solemn commitment to the Chinese side with regards to the Taiwan question, including not seeking "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" and not supporting "Taiwan independence." These are the positions and principles that Japan must abide by.

China urges the Japanese side to adhere to the one-China principle and the spirits enshrined in the four political documents between China and Japan, immediately correct its mistakes, refrain from condoning and supporting the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in any form, be cautious in words and actions on issues related to the East and South China Sea, and refrain from creating disturbances to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to China-Japan relations, Lin added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)