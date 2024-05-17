Japan starts 6th ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-tainted wastewater despite opposition

Xinhua) 13:17, May 17, 2024

TOKYO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Friday started the sixth round of release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Despite furious opposition at home and abroad, Tokyo Electric Power Company, the plant's operator, started releasing the radioactive wastewater in the morning, the second round in fiscal 2024.

Like the previous rounds, about 7,800 tons of the wastewater will be discharged until June 4.

