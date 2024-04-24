Japanese politicians visit notorious war-linked Yasukuni shrine despite opposition

April 24, 2024

TOKYO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, despite strong opposition both at home and abroad, on Tuesday visited the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of the country's past brutal militarism.

The politician, well-known for her hawkish views on security issues, paid the visit on the second day of the country's three-day spring festival ceremony at the war-linked shrine in central Tokyo's Chiyoda district.

More than 90 Japanese lawmakers, including some senior vice ministers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also visited the shrine on Tuesday.

The Yasukuni Shrine, widely seen as a spiritual tool and a symbol of the Japanese militarists responsible for the war of aggression, honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II and has long been a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and its neighbors.

Tuesday's visits came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, alongside the speaker of Japan's House of Representatives and the president of Japan's House of Councillors, sent ritual offerings to the shrine on Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said China firmly rejects Japan's negative actions related to the Yasukuni Shrine.

"China urges Japan to earnestly honor its words and commitment to face squarely and reflect on its history of aggression, make a clean break from militarism, and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions," said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson with the ministry.

The South Korean government also expressed its deep disappointment and regret over Japan's responsible leaders once again sending offerings to and paying respects at the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan's war of aggression and enshrines war criminals, according to a foreign ministry statement.

