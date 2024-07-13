Japan should cease bloc confrontation: Chinese defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:57, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Japan should stop its efforts to form clique and engage in bloc confrontation, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about reports that Japan's maritime self-defense force is considering to work with the Philippines to contain China in the South China Sea. The two sides also signed an agreement regarding some military issues.

Commenting on these moves, Zhang said China had consistently advocated that defense cooperation between relevant countries should not target a third party or undermine its interests, nor should such cooperation undermine regional peace and stability.

"It needs to be noted that Japan is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to intervene in the maritime disputes between China and the Philippines," Zhang said, noting that Japan's continuous efforts to hype up China-related issues are nothing more than an attempt to create tension, and take it as a chance to expand its military capabilities, form a clique and engage in bloc confrontation.

"Japan has a history of repeatedly fabricating incidents and launching aggressive wars against other countries. The international community should keep highly vigilant against its potential return to militarism," Zhang said.

The spokesperson stressed that Nanhai Zhudao, known in English as the South China Sea Islands, are China's inherent territory, and that China will resolutely defend its national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests with stronger capabilities and more reliable means.

