China Up Close | Night school wins youngsters' hearts
(People's Daily App) 15:52, July 18, 2024
Where do young people go after the daily hustle and bustle? In Wuhan, they head to night school! There's always a class for everyone, whether coffee brewing or singing. Join us as we delve into this trendy new lifestyle where young people come together to learn new skills.
(Produced by Zou Zhen, Ni Tao, Yang Yue, Chen Chong, Wang Zihui and Zhou Shengbin)
