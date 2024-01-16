Night school classes win youngsters' hearts in Wuhan, C. China's Hubei

Students learn to make biscuit during a night school class in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

WUHAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Night classes were very popular in China in the 1980s, when many young people sought to learn new skills to make a living. Today, these classes are gaining popularity again among China's younger generations, meeting their needs for an enriched lifestyle.

In late November, a night school for young people was launched by the Wuhan municipal committee of the Communist Youth League of China and soon won youngsters' hearts, with all nine courses set in the first phase fully applied for.

Now the night school classes are available all around Wuhan, serving more than 3,000 attendees with a variety of courses, such as calligraphy, Chinese painting, yoga, baking, latte art, jazz dance, ukulele and the like.

Instructor Wang Kuolin (1st L) teaches students how to play the ukulele during a night school class in Hanyang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Students learn to play guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument, during a night school class in Jiangxia District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Students learn traditional Chinese dance during a night school class in Qingshan District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Instructor Wang Fei (1st L) teaches painting during a night school class in Hongshan District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Instructor Dai Hui (1st L) demonstrates coffee latte art during a night school class in Qiaokou District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Instructor Huang Shasha teaches floral art during a night school class in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Students learn jazz dance during a night school class in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Students learn floral art during a night school class in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

