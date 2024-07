A look at Main Operation Center of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 08:23, July 18, 2024

A staff member works at the transport operation center in MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Picture taken on July 17, 2024 shows a general view of the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Picture taken on July 17, 2024 shows a general view of the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A staff member gives an introduction to media workers at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at the transport operation center in MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Staff work at MOC (Main Operation Center) in the office building of Paris 2024 organizing committee in Paris, France on July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)