Elon Musk to move SpaceX, X headquarters out of California over new law on children's gender identity

Xinhua) 10:11, July 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (Xinhua) -- American billionaire Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he would move the headquarters of SpaceX and X out of California, one day after the state's Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that bans school rules requiring staff to disclose children's gender identity changes to their parents.

"This is the final straw," Musk wrote on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

Soon after making the SpaceX announcement, Musk wrote another statement announcing that X would also be moved out of the Golden State, from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk complained.

The new law makes California the first U.S. state to bar school districts from requiring staff to notify families about a student's gender identity or sexual orientation without the child's permission.

