Trump secures sufficient delegate votes to formally become Republican Party's nominee

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland, the United States, Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Former President Donald Trump, who survived an attempted assassination two days ago, garnered a majority of votes from delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The former president, who survived an attempted assassination two days ago, garnered a majority of votes from delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He reached the required threshold with votes from Florida, which were announced by his son Eric Trump.

Trump will lead the Republican Party through a third consecutive election, following his victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and his defeat to current President Joe Biden in 2020.

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced via his social media platform Truth Social that he has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, ending months of speculation on his vice president pick.

Vance, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and sworn into office in January 2023, was a fierce Trump critic in 2016 but has since become an ally of the former president.

