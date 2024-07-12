Home>>
1 dead, 2 missing after helicopter crashes into ocean in U.S. Hawaii: authorities
(Xinhua) 13:21, July 12, 2024
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Xinhua) -- One person was confirmed dead, with two others still missing, after a helicopter crashed into ocean on Thursday in Kauai, Hawaii, authorities said.
