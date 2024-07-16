Home>>
China's economy showcases steady rebound in H1
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:46, July 16, 2024
China's GDP grew by 5 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2024 to 61.68 trillion yuan ($8.49 trillion), showcasing a steady economic rebound, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Let's check out more economic figures of the H1.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's resident nominal disposable income up 5.4 pct in H1
- China's industrial output up 5.3 pct in June
- China's economy maintains stable expansion in H1 despite challenges
- Commentary: China's economy keeps steady recovery, to gain steam from new reforms
- Chinese economy gathers steam amid targeted policy mix
- First-half figures offer solid base for whole-year growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.