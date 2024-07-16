China's economy showcases steady rebound in H1

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:46, July 16, 2024

China's GDP grew by 5 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2024 to 61.68 trillion yuan ($8.49 trillion), showcasing a steady economic rebound, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Let's check out more economic figures of the H1.

