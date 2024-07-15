China's resident nominal disposable income up 5.4 pct in H1

Xinhua) 10:30, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 20,733 yuan (about 2,907.32 U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, up 5.4 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 27,561 yuan, up 4.6 percent, while per capita income in rural areas stood at 11,272 yuan, up 6.8 percent.

Monday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5 percent year on year in the first half of the year.

