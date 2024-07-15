We Are China

26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo draws visitors

Ecns.cn) 16:00, July 15, 2024

A vertical take-off and landing drone is on display at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Covering an area of 22,000 square meters, the event attracted more than 300 enterprises and organizations from home and abroad with 6 special exhibition areas.

Models of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains are on display at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors view a model showing the detection and exploitation of deepwater oil and gas from China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Visitors view an unmanned tractor displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Foreign visitors experience a new energy vehicle displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

