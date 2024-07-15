26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo draws visitors
A vertical take-off and landing drone is on display at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Covering an area of 22,000 square meters, the event attracted more than 300 enterprises and organizations from home and abroad with 6 special exhibition areas.
Models of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains are on display at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Visitors view a model showing the detection and exploitation of deepwater oil and gas from China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Visitors view an unmanned tractor displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Foreign visitors experience a new energy vehicle displayed at the 26th China Beijing International High-tech Expo, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang sees record number of high-tech firms
- High-tech devices make holiday travel more comfortable
- China's investments in high-tech industries surge 9.4% in first two months of 2024: NBS data
- China's number of national high-tech zones increases to 178: official
- NE China upgrades traditional industries, develops high-tech manufacturing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.