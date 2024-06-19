NE China upgrades traditional industries, develops high-tech manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:09, June 19, 2024

Staff members work at Liaoning Peacock Watch Co., Ltd. in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 18, 2024. The watch industry is one of the traditional industries in Dandong City. In recent years, Dandong has vigorously promoted technological innovation and cultivated innovative enterprises, so as to upgrade traditional industries and develop high-tech manufacturing. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows watch components at Liaoning Peacock Watch Co., Ltd. in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The watch industry is one of the traditional industries in Dandong City. In recent years, Dandong has vigorously promoted technological innovation and cultivated innovative enterprises, so as to upgrade traditional industries and develop high-tech manufacturing. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a watch movement model at Liaoning Peacock Watch Co., Ltd. in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The watch industry is one of the traditional industries in Dandong City. In recent years, Dandong has vigorously promoted technological innovation and cultivated innovative enterprises, so as to upgrade traditional industries and develop high-tech manufacturing. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows watches on display at Liaoning Peacock Watch Co., Ltd. in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The watch industry is one of the traditional industries in Dandong City. In recent years, Dandong has vigorously promoted technological innovation and cultivated innovative enterprises, so as to upgrade traditional industries and develop high-tech manufacturing. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

