China following shooting incident at Trump rally: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:05, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China is following the shooting incident at a campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to Trump, who was injured by the shooting, said the spokesperson while responding to media query.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)