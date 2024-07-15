Home>>
China following shooting incident at Trump rally: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 08:05, July 15, 2024
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China is following the shooting incident at a campaign rally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to Trump, who was injured by the shooting, said the spokesperson while responding to media query.
