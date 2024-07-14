Languages

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Shooting at Trump rally being investigated as attempted assassination: officials

(Xinhua) 09:48, July 14, 2024

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The shooting incident at former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as attempted assassination, local media reported on Saturday night, citing law enforcement officials. 

