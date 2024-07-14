Home>>
Shooter at Trump rally killed, 1 spectator dead, 2 critically injured: U.S. Secret Service
(Xinhua) 09:47, July 14, 2024
NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The shooter at former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally was killed by Secret Service personnel, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement, adding that one spectator was killed in the incident, while another two were critically injured.
