Shooter at Trump rally killed, 1 spectator dead, 2 critically injured: U.S. Secret Service

Xinhua) 09:47, July 14, 2024

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The shooter at former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally was killed by Secret Service personnel, the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement, adding that one spectator was killed in the incident, while another two were critically injured.

