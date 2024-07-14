New profession emerges as self-driving industry develops

Xinhua) 15:52, July 14, 2024

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan is pictured during a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan adjusts a rearview mirror before a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan prepares for a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Li Cheng checks a vehicle after a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows an intelligent connected vehicle during a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng poses for a photo in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng conducts tests in an intelligent connected vehicle at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng prepares the test report of an intelligent connected vehicle in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan (L) gives a road test training to a new employee in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan prepares for a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Li Cheng is pictured in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Li Cheng checks a vehicle before a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Li Cheng is pictured during a road test in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An intelligent connected vehicle conducts autonomous emergency braking test at an enclosed test field in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng records the test data of an intelligent connected vehicle at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng installs a braking robot in an intelligent connected vehicle before a test at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng installs a steering robot in an intelligent connected vehicle before a test at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An intelligent connected vehicle tester works before a test at an enclosed test field in Tianjin, north China, June 14, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Wang Juan poses for a photo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Li Cheng (back row) gives a lesson to new employees in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 4, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members pose for a group photo at National Intelligent and Connected Vehicle Quality Inspection and Testing Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle testers measure the distance between an intelligent connected vehicle and a scooter during a door-opening reminder test at an enclosed test field in Tianjin, north China, June 14, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Intelligent connected vehicle tester Zhang Cheng (R) and his colleague Zhang Shuai conduct tests in an intelligent connected vehicle at an automobile inspection center in Tianjin, north China, June 19, 2024. Thanks to advances in electrification, networking, and intelligent transformation, along with progress in autonomous driving technologies, self-driving vehicles are gradually becoming a reality. As the industry develops, more professionals are becoming testers of self-driving vehicles. The profession "intelligent connected vehicle tester" was listed as one of 19 new professions by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security earlier this year. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)