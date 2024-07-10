China's autonomous driving sector ramps up with robust expansion of road testing sweeping

Xinhua) 10:00, July 10, 2024

Wang Wei conducts road testing for an autonomous vehicle at an autonomous driving demonstration area in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Wei joined Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving solution provider in 2019 and now works as a safety supervisor of autonomous vehicles. He is responsible for maintaining devices that support driverless operations, and modifying hardware and software of self-driving cars.

China's autonomous driving sector is ramping up with a robust expansion of road testing sweeping the country.

This new phase sees the technology threading through the vibrant streets of populous metropolises, navigating the challenging topography of mountainous regions and making inroads into sectors such as agriculture and retail.

Against this backdrop, the 39-year-old has more expectations for the future. "It feels like my job has more development potentials, and I hope to become a test engineer for autonomous vehicles in the future," Wang said.

Wang Wei checks devices of an autonomous vehicle at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wang Wei checks the sensor of an autonomous vehicle at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An autonomous vehicle undergoes road testing at an autonomous driving demonstration area in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An autonomous vehicle yields to a pedestrian as it undergoes road testing at an autonomous driving demonstration area in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Wang Wei works at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Wang Wei inspects an autonomous vehicle at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An autonomous vehicle undergoes road testing at an autonomous driving demonstration area in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Wang Wei receives media interview at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Wang Wei (1st L, rear) and his colleagues check devices in an autonomous vehicle at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Wang Wei checks the sensor of an autonomous vehicle at the operation center of Pony.ai in Yizhuang in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

