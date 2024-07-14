E China town boosts agricultural machinery industry

Xinhua) 13:51, July 14, 2024

A staff member works at a factory of agricultural machinery in Da'an Town of Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2024. In recent years, Da'an Town has made efforts to develop the agricultural machinery industry. At present, the town is home to an industrial cluster comprising over 100 agricultural machinery-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial photo taken on July 13, 2024 shows finished agricultural machineries at a park area of a factory in Da'an Town of Jining City, east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Da'an Town has made efforts to develop the agricultural machinery industry. At present, the town is home to an industrial cluster comprising over 100 agricultural machinery-related enterprises. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

