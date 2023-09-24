Chinese vice premier stresses agricultural production, rural revitalization
HEFEI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Saturday urged efforts to continue to do a good job in agricultural production and promote rural revitalization across the board.
He hailed the work of farmers and those working in the agriculture sector to ensure hard-won harvest while attending the celebration activity of the 2023 Chinese farmers' harvest festival in east China's Anhui Province.
More work should be done to continuously do a good job in agricultural production in order to consolidate the foundation of food security on all fronts, Liu said.
He also urged efforts to take solid steps in promoting rural revitalization, take multiple measures to increase farmers' incomes and carry out in-depth work in rural development.
