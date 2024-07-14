Home>>
Brazilian entrepreneur bridges China-Latin America trade cooperation
(People's Daily Online) 11:47, July 14, 2024
Opening up is a fundamental national policy of China which will never waver. Over the past 40 years, China's economic development has been achieved thanks to opening up. In the future, China's high-quality economic development must be pursued with even greater opening up.
"The Chinese government can now bring different countries new opportunities," said Andre Queme, CEO of Latam China Tech, a Brazilian entrepreneur who has worked and lived in China for many years.
Queme added that he has seen intense economic growth and development in many different fields in China in the last decade, "I foresee that in the future, we will have more cooperation between countries, and in which China is going to be an important player."
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expands int'l economic, trade cooperation to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes
- MOC, HKSAR sign memorandum on promoting high-quality development of overseas economic, trade cooperation zones
- China condemns terrorist attack in Nice, stresses trade cooperation at ASEM Summit
- China urges efforts to boost China-Russia economic, trade cooperation
- Trade fair inaugurates China-Mongolia customs arrangement
- Xi’s tour of Latin America offers vital regional trade cooperation
- Malaysia Chinese Society hopes economic and trade cooperation will living up
- China-Africa trade cooperation has broad prospects: Chinese minister
- Chinese VP says both China, U.S. "winners" in bilateral economic, trade cooperation
- China to enhance trade cooperation with Sudan: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.