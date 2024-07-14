Brazilian entrepreneur bridges China-Latin America trade cooperation

July 14, 2024

Opening up is a fundamental national policy of China which will never waver. Over the past 40 years, China's economic development has been achieved thanks to opening up. In the future, China's high-quality economic development must be pursued with even greater opening up.

"The Chinese government can now bring different countries new opportunities," said Andre Queme, CEO of Latam China Tech, a Brazilian entrepreneur who has worked and lived in China for many years.

Queme added that he has seen intense economic growth and development in many different fields in China in the last decade, "I foresee that in the future, we will have more cooperation between countries, and in which China is going to be an important player."

