MOC, HKSAR sign memorandum on promoting high-quality development of overseas economic, trade cooperation zones

Xinhua) 09:37, September 02, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation on promoting high-quality development of overseas economic and trade cooperation zones.

According to the memorandum, the two sides will encourage the mainland and Hong Kong enterprises to have in-depth cooperation with overseas economic and trade cooperation zones and host countries to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The memorandum was signed at the sixth Belt and Road Summit that opened on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong plays a unique role in the Belt and Road Initiative. The signing of the memorandum will allow Hong Kong to use the overseas economic and trade cooperation zones as a platform to participate deeply in the Belt and Road Initiative and conduct exchanges and cooperation with other countries and regions, said the MOC.

The memorandum will help the mainland and Hong Kong draw on each other's strengths, further advance cooperation among the mainland, Hong Kong and countries along the Belt and Road, and achieve common development for all, the MOC said.

The memorandum will further advance the economic and trade cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong, and encourage Hong Kong to be an "important channel" in building a new development paradigm and better integrate into the country's overall development.

