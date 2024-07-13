Feature: Chinese expertise boosts rice yields, enhances agricultural cooperation in Guinea-Bissau

13:22, July 13, 2024 By Wang Zizheng, Lyu Chengcheng, Zhou Chuyun ( Xinhua

BISSAU, July 12 (Xinhua) -- In Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, early mornings are marked by the return of fishing boats laden with catches to the Alto Bandim Fishing Port.

"Thanks to this fishing port built by China, our work at sea has become easier, and we earn more than before," a fisherman told Xinhua.

Beyond the fishery sector, China-Guinea-Bissau cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative has extended to infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture and other fields, yielding tangible benefits and largely contributing to the Western African country's development.

The friendship between both countries reached a new milestone on Wednesday when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo decided to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during their meeting in Beijing.

Situated on the west coast of Africa, Guinea-Bissau has rich fishery resources. The completion of the China-supported Alto Bandim Fishing Port project in May 2023 has greatly enhanced the utilization of local resources, remarkably boosting development.

Issumaila Djalo, a local resident working for China National Fisheries Corporation, said the port has significantly benefited the local population. "Fishing is pivotal to Guinea-Bissau's economy. China's support allows our fisheries to genuinely benefit the population," he said.

Djalo said he was impressed by how Chinese firms have introduced modern fishing techniques and created jobs and training opportunities. "Many fishermen have joined our company, and over time we've hired over a thousand locals."

"Many of them were initially unfamiliar with modern technology. However, they've learned to use them while working here," he added.

During their meeting on Wednesday, Xi and Embalo outlined future directions for bilateral cooperation. Xi welcomed high-quality agricultural products from Guinea-Bissau to enter the Chinese market and encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in Guinea-Bissau and help transform its resource potential into development momentum.

Xi also called for strengthening exchanges and cooperation in education, youth and other fields to bring the two peoples' hearts closer. He said that China will continue to provide government scholarships and training opportunities to help Guinea-Bissau cultivate more talents for its national development.

Embalo expressed Guinea-Bissau's appreciation for China's significant contributions to the development of the African continent, saying that the cooperation projects China has brought to Africa, including schools, hospitals and roads have delivered benefits to the African people.

"China truly understands the needs of African countries and is a good partner for them," said Diamantino Lopes, a sociologist and professor at Lusofona University of Guinea-Bissau.

The longstanding half-century traditional friendship has laid a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation today, and China's support in developing talents in education, health, and agriculture is crucial for Guinea-Bissau's development, he said.

