Chinese premier holds talks with Solomon Islands' prime minister

Xinhua) 08:08, July 12, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele in Beijing on Thursday, calling for further development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties five years ago, bilateral relations have maintained strong development, setting an example of South-South cooperation among developing countries.

China is ready to work with the Solomon Islands to further enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic partnership of mutual respect and common development for a new era and continuously improve the well-being of the two peoples, Li said.

Li stressed that China supports the people of the Solomon Islands in choosing a development path that suits their national conditions, and stands ready to continue to firmly support each other's core interests.

Li said that China is ready to share more development experience with the Solomon Islands, and strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, rural development, information and communications and low-carbon transition. China hopes to import more quality agricultural and food products from the Solomon Islands and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in the Solomon Islands.

The two sides should strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of education, health, sports, culture and youth to further facilitate personnel exchanges and cement the social foundation of bilateral cooperation, Li added.

Li stressed that China will continue to uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific island countries, and work together to build an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific Island countries.

Manele expressed appreciation for China's strong support for the economic and social development of the Solomon Islands.

Manele said that the Solomon Islands firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the three major global initiatives, supports the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and highly appreciates China's important contribution to world peace and development.

The Solomon Islands is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in fields such as economy and trade, infrastructure construction, medical and health care, people-to-people exchanges and poverty alleviation, jointly cope with global challenges such as climate change and push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, Manele added.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents regarding the BRI, economy and trade, education, digital economy, green development, inspection and quarantine, among others.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with the Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)