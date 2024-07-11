Ancient towns popular among Chinese travelers

People's Daily Online) 14:37, July 11, 2024

In recent years, as a slow-paced lifestyle and immersive experiences have gained in popularity, an increasing number of Chinese travelers have opted for ancient towns with rich cultural heritage. Tourism experiences in ancient towns have evolved from sightseeing to culinary tours, folk activities, cultural festivals, and sporting events.

Photo shows a lamp display, known for its twisting and turning layout, in Wulan ancient town, a scenic area in Gucheng village, Ganzhou district, Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Yang Xiao)

Ancient towns have become popular choices for tourists, who prefer to pursue emotional value and a relaxed atmosphere there, according to the 2024 report on the tourism development of ancient Chinese towns recently issued by the China Tourism Academy.

The deep integration of culture and tourism, along with high-quality development, is driving innovation and upgrades in ancient town tourism, the report said.

The report indicated that 93.4 percent of respondents visited ancient towns, which demonstrated the popularity of these destinations.

Ancient water towns in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, including Wuzhen, Zhouzhuang, Nanxun, and Xitang, are among the top 10 destinations in terms of the keyword search volume for ancient towns. Meanwhile, ancient towns such as Fenghuang, Pingyao, Lijiang, and Langzhong are also among the top destinations for Chinese travelers.

Tourists stroll along a street in Pingyao ancient town, a famous scenic spot in Jinzhong city, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhou Wentao, vice president of Kchance Tourism Group, said after over 40 years of development, China's ancient town tourism is maturing. Ancient towns that gained fame early, including Zhouzhuang, have continued to attract visitors by embracing new business forms and improving tourism experiences in recent years, Zhou added.

A college student surnamed Jing, an enthusiast of ancient towns, visits different ancient towns during her winter and summer breaks each year. For her, the novelty of "life elsewhere" is a big part of what attracts her to ancient towns.

Jing said she once worked for accommodations in the Shuhe ancient town in southwest China's Yunnan Province for an in-depth experience of local customs, and visited the Fengjing ancient town in Shanghai to taste a local delicacy and draw Chinese farmer paintings.

Photo shows a beautiful view of Nanxun ancient town, a famous scenic spot in Nanxun district, Huzhou city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Tu Xudong)

The real charm of ancient towns comes from staying there and taking a leisurely pace, Jing noted.

People visit ancient towns mainly to experience a slow-paced lifestyle, appreciate the scenery, take photos, create artworks, and taste local delicacies, the report said. 92.77 percent of respondents expressed interest in participating in local folk activities, and most tourists preferred comfortable and distinctive accommodations in ancient towns.

However, the lack of careful planning, distinctive businesses, and innovative business forms have resulted in a repetitive business model in some ancient towns, which has caused aesthetic fatigue, Zhou said.

To avoid the repetitive business model, ancient towns must rely on unique local cultural assets and innovative tourism products to promote the in-depth integration of culture with tourism.

Sun Xiaorong, vice president of the cultural tourism professional committee of the China Culture Administration Association, suggested preserving traditional culture while introducing artistic elements to create diverse cultural scenes in ancient towns to provide immersive and interactive experiences for visitors.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)