Lighting ceremony attract visitors in ancient town in China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 10:15, February 10, 2023

Colorful lights illuminate Qiandeng Ancient Town in Kunshan city, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Ruan Zhong)

Following completion of a lighting system project, a lighting ceremony was held in Qiandeng, an ancient town with a history of 2,500 years, in Kunshan city, east China’s Jiangsu Province, on the evening of Feb. 5, attracting large crowds of spectators.

Qiandeng is the birthplace of Gu Yanwu, a famous scholar of the 17th century in China, and Kunqu Opera, one of the oldest operatic forms in the country.

The lighting system project and the lighting ceremony are important initiatives of the town which boasts rich cultural and tourism resources. The project, in effect, upgrades its cultural and tourism industry and creates a content for large-scale night-time shopping and dining.

The lighting system project includes lighting several streets and scenic areas in this town with light and shadow art.

In recent years, Kunshan city has attached great importance to promoting the development of the night-time economy, further releasing the potential of night-time cultural and tourism oppurtunities.

