Ancient town boosts local cultural tourism in Mangshi City, SW China

Xinhua) 16:48, April 12, 2023

Performers livestream at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists have dinner at a specialty restaurant at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Tourists shop at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Tourists visit an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People shop at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Tourists visit an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists have dinner at a specialty restaurant at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Children have fun at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists play games at an ancient Dai town in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 11, 2023. The ancient town features local cultural elements to enhance tourists' night tour experience and boost the local cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)