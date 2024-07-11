Xi meets Bangladeshi PM, bilateral ties elevated

Xinhua) 08:07, July 11, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the People's Republic of Bangladesh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Bangladesh on Wednesday elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced this while meeting in Beijing.

China and Bangladesh have always respected and supported each other, treated each other as equals and cooperated for win-win results since the establishment of diplomatic ties, setting an example of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries, especially among Global South countries, Xi said.

China cherishes the profound friendship forged by the older generation of leaders of the two countries and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cooperation in various fields, and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi added.

He called on the two sides to promote the fine tradition of mutual support and deepen political mutual trust, noting that China supports Bangladesh in adhering to an independent foreign policy, pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions, safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and opposing any external interference.

China hopes to share experience on governance and development policies with Bangladesh, strengthen the synergy of development strategies and deepen cooperation in economy, trade, investment and connectivity, Xi said.

More Chinese enterprises are encouraged to enhance industrial investment cooperation with Bangladesh to promote the integrated development of industrial and supply chains and help Bangladesh achieve national development, Xi noted.

The two sides should make the China-Bangladesh Year of People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges next year a success and promote exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, media and sports, he added.

China is ready to work with Bangladesh to enhance coordination on international and regional affairs, strengthen cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, uphold the common values of humanity, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Hasina said the Bangladeshi side admires China's great achievements in overcoming various difficulties and challenges and continuously improving people's living standards under the brilliant leadership of President Xi.

Bangladesh is firmly committed to advancing the cause of national liberation, poverty reduction and development, and thanks China for its valuable support in this process, Hasina added.

Bangladesh hopes to learn from China's successful development experience, expand cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, infrastructure and poverty alleviation, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges in youth and culture, she said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative has greatly promoted economic development and improved people's livelihood in the region, and Bangladesh will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation.

Bangladesh firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports China's position on the Taiwan question, resolutely opposes external interference in China's internal affairs and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, Hasina said.

The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Bangladesh and China will surely achieve greater development, she added.

