Xi signs order to commend outstanding military unit, individual

Xinhua) 09:15, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to commend an outstanding military unit and an individual.

Troop 92950 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was honored with a first-class merit citation.

Liu Aijun of the Army Engineering University of the PLA was honored a third-class merit citation in defense-related science and technology.

