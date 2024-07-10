Book of Xi's discourses on China's transportation strength published

Xinhua) 08:32, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A book of the discourses on boosting China's strength in transportation by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House and China Communications Press.

The book expounds on the significance, implications, essence and requirements for practice of Xi's discourses.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, Xi has attached great importance to the development of transportation, and made a series of important statements and arrangements to build up China's strength in transportation.

Xi has also made significant discourses on major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of transportation in the new era.

The book, compiled by the Ministry of Transport, is available nationwide.

