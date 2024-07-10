Xi presents honorary flag to rocket artillery company

Xinhua) 08:06, July 10, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), confers a flag of honor on an army company of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which was awarded the honorary title of "Model Rocket Artillery Company," and poses for photos with representatives of the awarded unit at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Tuesday conferred a flag of honor on an army company of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which was awarded the honorary title of "Model Rocket Artillery Company."

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, presented the honorary flag at a ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing.

Representatives of the awarded unit saluted Xi before accepting the flag. Xi extended his congratulations.

At the ceremony, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, read out an order to grant the honorary title signed by Xi. He Weidong, another vice chairman of the CMC, presided over the ceremony.

