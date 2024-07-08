Home>>
2 killed, 19 wounded in U.S. Detroit shooting
(Xinhua) 09:22, July 08, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A mass shooting early Sunday morning in the U.S. city of Detroit left at least two people dead and 19 people wounded, according to preliminary information from the Michigan State Police.
The state police, which is assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation, said in a tweet on Sunday that no one has been taken into custody regarding the incident.
The victims have been taken to St. John Hospital, local media reported.
Detroit reported another shooting on June 1, when four people were shot at a block party attended by more than 100 people.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fire following train derailment mostly extinguished in U.S. North Dakota
- 4 dead after shooting at residence in Kentucky, U.S.
- U.S. Independence Day violence kills at least 33
- Over 28,000 evacuate as fast-moving wildfire expands in Northern California
- At least 1 killed, 10 injured in boat crash in Southern California
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.