Home>>
China sets up special fund worth 30 bln yuan to revitalize SOEs' land assets
(Xinhua) 15:32, July 05, 2024
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China held a founding ceremony on Friday marking the official establishment of a special fund to revitalize the land assets of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the fund is worth 30 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese SOEs see increasing revenue, profits in Jan-May
- Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits
- China tightens supervision of state-owned enterprise managers with new regulation
- Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 pct in first 3 months
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.