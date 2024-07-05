China sets up special fund worth 30 bln yuan to revitalize SOEs' land assets

Xinhua) 15:32, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China held a founding ceremony on Friday marking the official establishment of a special fund to revitalize the land assets of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the fund is worth 30 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars).

