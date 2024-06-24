Home>>
Chinese SOEs see increasing revenue, profits in Jan-May
(Xinhua) 16:23, June 24, 2024
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) registered steady expansion in the first five months of the year, with both revenue and profits growing, official data showed on Monday.
These companies generated 32.85 trillion yuan (about 4.61 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in the January-May period, up 3.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Profits of these companies totaled 1.71 trillion yuan from January to May, with a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent.
Their debt-to-asset ratio reached 64.9 percent at the end of May, the data showed.
These figures, which exclude financial firms, were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by the central government.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits
- China tightens supervision of state-owned enterprise managers with new regulation
- Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 pct in first 3 months
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- Chinese vice premier calls for deepened SOE reform, support for "little giant" firms
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.