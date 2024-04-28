Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 10:02, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to hear an inspection and research report by the General Office of the State Council on optimizing the business environment.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted a draft regulation of disciplinary actions for staff in managerial positions in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and a decision to adjust and refine the management catalogue of production licenses for industrial products.

The meeting urged persistent efforts to foster a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized to ensure that fruitful results are achieved.

Typical experiences and practices should be summarized and promoted in a timely manner, according to the meeting.

The meeting noted that strengthening the supervision and management of SOE managers is beneficial for promoting their performance according to law and workplace integrity, and for SOEs' long-term development.

The meeting said it is imperative to make good use of measures including the China Compulsory Certification, and promptly formulate and revise a series of key standards, and promote the quality of industrial products through standard improvement.

