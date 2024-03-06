China's central SOEs to focus on strategic emerging industries, future industries: official

Xinhua) 08:55, March 06, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- In an effort to promote industrial upgrading, China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should put strategic emerging industries and future-oriented industries in a prominent position, an official with the country's top state-asset regulator said Tuesday.

Investment by central SOEs in strategic emerging industries increased 32.1 percent year on year in 2023, Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, said on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions."

According to the goal put forward by the SASAC, income derived from strategic emerging industries by central SOEs will account for 35 percent of their total income by 2025, he said.

It is important to increase the layout of industries "especially in brain-like intelligence, quantum information and controlled nuclear fusion," Zhang added.

