China's central SOEs to accelerate development of new productive forces in 2024

Xinhua) 10:41, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will accelerate the development of new productive forces in 2024, the country's top state asset regulator said Friday.

The country will encourage the enterprises to contribute more to the real economy by actively expanding effective investment and optimizing the investment layout and structure, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, adding that cultivating new productive forces is an important task during this whole process.

The SASAC said it will encourage the enterprises to move toward industrial renewal and fostering future industries.

In addition, it will encourage them to invest in specialized and sophisticated small and medium-sized enterprises as well as unicorn enterprises that have large potential and sound growth momentum in the field of strategic emerging industries.

