Erdogan says Türkiye appreciates China's significant contributions to promoting world peace

Xinhua) 11:17, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish side appreciates China's significant contributions to promoting world peace, including its fair and just stance on the Palestinian issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said here Thursday.

Türkiye hopes to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China, Erdogan said when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.

