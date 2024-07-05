Chinese vice premier urges efforts to expedite high-level sci-tech self-reliance

Xinhua) 08:54, July 05, 2024

TIANJIN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has urged efforts to strengthen basic research and the integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial development, to expedite the achievement of high-level sci-tech self-reliance.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his research tour from Wednesday to Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

During the tour, he visited the National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin, an institute of industrial biotechnology and Tianjin University. He encouraged inputs into basic research aimed at achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

He also inspected several technology firms to gain insights into their independent innovation and progress in developing new quality productive forces.

Ding pointed out the importance of promoting the integration of sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation. While meeting with entrepreneurs, he highlighted the collaboration among industries, government and the market to expedite the application of sci-tech advancements, transforming them into tangible productivity.

He also went to a local tax bureau to investigate the implementation of tax policies and meet with grassroots staff. He called for the use of information technology to enhance tax collection and management, and optimize tax services.

