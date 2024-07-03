China to enhance IT support in public hospital operation

Xinhua) 16:21, July 03, 2024

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China plans to enhance the use of information technology (IT) in public hospitals by establishing integrated operation and management information platforms in all tertiary public hospitals nationwide by the end of 2027.

By the end of 2025, 50 percent of these hospitals will strive to adopt these platforms, according to a circular issued by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Chinese health authorities have emphasized the importance of refining, standardizing and digitizing internal process management in public medical institutions to achieve efficient management and high-quality development in the sector.

To achieve these goals, measures will be taken to enhance the application of modern information technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.

The focus will be on improving interoperability and data sharing among different internal information systems, harnessing the supporting role of IT in integrating business and economic management.

Meanwhile, the health authorities will continue their crackdown on illegal access to medical insurance funds by medical institutions through a three-year special operation, according to the circular.

The move aims to curb fraud and regulate practices related to diagnosis, treatment, and pricing.

The circular also stressed the need to strengthen audit and supervision through information technologies and to establish a robust long-term supervision mechanism.

China has some 12,000 public hospitals, of which 2,800 are tertiary public hospitals.

Tertiary hospitals play a crucial role in providing specialized medical and health services. These hospitals are known for their technical expertise, management capabilities, and research capacities.

